From Rose Ejembi and Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Military Pensions Board (MPB) has dispelled rumour making the rounds that it has fixed a date for the verification of military pensioners.

The Board, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Flight Lieutenant Abdullahi Gambo, and made available to reporters on Tuesday, posited that the Board was yet to fix verification date for military pensioners.

While describing the information as fake, the statement urged all military pensioners to disregard it.

“The attention of the Military Pensions Board (MPB) has been brought to a news item in one of our national dailies and in the social media informing military retirees and the general public of the commencement of a verification exercise from November 26 to December 9 for military retirees.

“The MPB wishes to inform our esteemed pensioners that the information is fake. All military pensioners are hereby advised to disregard this information.

“For clarification purposes, the MPB would like to inform that the purported story was lifted from the website of a popular newspaper which was published 5 years back during the preparation for the 2017 verification exercise.

“Although, the Board is working towards conducting a verification exercise for military pensioners on its payroll, the Board will adequately inform military pensioners of the date and time when all preparations for the exercise are concluded. Accordingly, our esteemed military retirees are please urged to remain calm and patient.”

The statement further advised all military pensioners to always rely on established official means of communication provided by the Board to source for their information.