Italy-born, London-based Nigerian artiste, David Alozie Temitope Wabara also known as Zee Zee, is basking in the euphoria of his newly released EP, No Days Off, which is already streaming on all music platforms.

Speaking with Saturday Sun, Zee Zee gushed: “No Days Off is more than just an EP for me; it’s all I have been working on for more than 15 years of my life.”

According to him, the EP, which represents growth and grind, is a product of perseverance and self-belief. “I hope it will resonate with those like me that refuse to give up, those that don’t get stuck in a present in which they don’t belong, but rather fight daily to make sure they land in the future they know they are destined for,” he stated.

The 12-track EP parades tracks like ‘Lit’ that Zee Zee considers his favourite. “It is the track I love to perform the most because the beat, produced by Belgian producer, i2hiigh is intense and very aggressive,” he explained.

Other tracks in the album include Dichon Que and My Name, a track that evolved out of a nasty experience, according to the artiste. Hear him: “The song was a consequence of being invited to perform at an event but ended up denied the opportunity by a DJ, who insisted that he didn’t have my songs, which I had earlier submitted. So, it is an outcry and frustration of what an up and coming artiste goes through to promote his art,” he stated.