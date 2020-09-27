

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Sunday urged aspirants for local government elections to slow down their campaigns as there will be no council elections next January.

The three-year tenure of the present crop of elected chairmen and councilors across the 25 council areas will elapsed in January, 2021 to pave way for fresh elections.

Already, aspirants on the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP) are intense consultation ahead of the polls.

But Okowa dashed their hopes in Sapele where he declared that there will be no council polls by January next year.

The governor neither stated why the polls will not hold by January nor when it will take place.

Speaking at the t service thanksgiving service of the state PDP chairman, Kingsley Esiso, Okowa cautioned aspirants for council elections to exercise restraint in their consultations and campaigns.

“Delta Council election is not coming up in January, so please you must all slow down and not waste your money before time,” Okowa added.

He urged Nigerians to support the PDP to take over governance in the country in 2023.

According to him, the PDP would do everything possible with the support of the people of Nigeria to win the 2023 presidential election and restore good governance, including infrastructural development in the country.

Okowa stated that the party was working very hard to win more states in the country as a precursor to getting back control of the presidency which it lost in 2015.

He described the performance of the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led federal government as abysmal, adding that Nigerians were already convinced on the imperative of voting back PDP to power in 2023.

While congratulating Esiso for his re-emergence as the Chairman of PDP in the state, the governor urged him to brace up for future challenges, stating that he should be prayerful for God to enable him surmount challenges associated with such position.

He also solicited support for the State Executive Committee of the party to succeed and urged all political appointees to support their wards to hold meetings.

Earlier, Esiso expressed delight at the grand reception in his honour, thanked party faithful for their support.

“Let me thank all the leaders in Sapele PDP for their support and I believe that in politics everyone has his own day,” Esiso said.

He appealed to members to remain united and strong towards the realisation of the party’s dreams.

Chairman Sapele PDP LGA Chapter, Chief Perkins Umukoro thanked the governor and Delta PDP for returning Chief Esiso unopposed as State Chairman of the party.