Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, has dismissed claims by a member in the House of Representatives that there are discrepancies in the N8.3 trillion 2019 Appropriation Bill.

In a statement, yesterday, Akabueze said after a review of the document submitted to lawmakers, “there are no errors/discrepancies as alleged by the honourable member. It is instructive to note that the presentation format of both the appropriations bill and budget details for 2019 are consistent with prior years.

Although we are yet to receive any formal communication from the National Assembly on these observations, we have written a letter to the Hou Appropriations Committee chairman and are issuing this statement, in view of the wide coverage the observations have received in the media.”