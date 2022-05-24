By Gabriel Dike

The Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, on Tuesday disclosed that there is no discrimination in the certificates issued to graduates of the institution at the end of their academic programmes.

The professor of Physiology made this clarification when LASU matriculated new intakes of the Open And Distance Learning & Research Institute (ODLRI) at the ODLRI Conference Room, Main Campus, Ojo, Lagos.

Olatunji-Bello was represented by the Director, ODLRI, Prof. Abolade Adeniji at the matriculation ceremony.

She said:” The best thing is you are part of this programme, which you can do at your time and in the comfort of your room. There is no discrimination in the certificates issued by LASU, be it full time, sandwich or part time. More programmes, about five or six are coming. You won’t be alone as students of Business Administration.”

Prof. Olatunji-Bello reiterated her administration’s commitment to making LASU the best in West Africa, in a not too distant a time.

The VC admonished the new students to immerse themselves in the culture of the university, which she added, excellence.

LASU Registrar, Mr Muhammed Olayinka Amuni, was represented by the Deputy Registrar, Exams and Records, Mrs Adetutu Odusami at the Matriculation.

Amuni informed the students that the Registry remains the administrative hub that would see them through their stay in LASU while the Administrative Secretary of the programme would see them through their academic sojourn.

“We value our students. I implore you to key into the vision of the university management. In the end, you are going to be given certificates, based on character and learning. “I urge you to be good ambassadors of LASU. You are here to make a mark. We wish you a hitch free journey. Keep the flag of LASU flying. You are welcome, Amuni stated.

The Director of ODLRI, Prof. Abolade Adeniji, briefed the new students that it gives him a great pleasure to welcome them. He added that matriculation and orientation were one of the induction programmes for the students of the university.

Adeniji disclosed that ODLRI was designed to train students in the 21st Century to bridge the knowledge gap of the Century as well as improve the professional work force. He wished the new students well in their academic adventure at the university.

The Acting Dean, Students’ Affairs, Dr. Tajudeen Olumoko, admonished the students to be of good behaviour and great academic standing.

Olumoko averred that the programme was put together for the students to get accustomed to the rules and regulations of the university. He wished the students best of luck.

The Deputy Registrar, Counselling Unit, Dr. Ayeni told the students that the unit would support them as they embark on their academic sojourn.

He explained that learning from home and online could come with some challenges, such as distraction, attention from the home front as well as family engagements, which he believed they could overcome, only if they were determined to succeed

Ayeni added: ” Network could be an issue. Bad weather could slow down learning. You just have to manage yourself, well. Stay motivated. Stay in touch with your classmates and your lecturers. If you have academic, emotional and psychological challenges, talk to us at the counselling unit. See you at the top.”

The Registrar conducted the matriculation exercise and the students took the matriculation oath. One of the new students signed the matriculation register on behalf of the others.