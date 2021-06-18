From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State on Friday rose from a meeting and said there is no division in the party.

The meeting also unequivocally affirmed and identified with the leadership of the state governor, Seyi Makinde as the authentic leader of our party in the state and the South Western Zone.

Present at the meeting were All the state party executives, except two; members of the National Assembly, including Senator Kola Balogun, except one; 26 members of the state House of Assembly; all the 33 elected council chairmen and chairpersons; and 31 out 33 local government party chairmen.

A communique issued at the end of the meeting announced that the position of the party is in alignment “with the position of our amiable governor and leader of our party in the south west, Engineer Seyi Makinde on the areas of security of lives and property. We enjoin all the relevant security agencies to justify the good disposition of the governor towards them and see to curbing crimes in our state.

“We want to implore dissident voices that are fanning the flames of discord in our party to desist from such acts as the entire leadership of the party will henceforth not tolerate indiscipline and public defamation of the image of our party and the government by some sectarian elements in the party.

“We want to make it unequivocally clear that our party is not divided and we do not have factions. We are united and the party is becoming stronger daily under the leadership of Alhaji Omokunmi Mustapha and Governor Seyi Makinde

“We also wish to state that the winning team – the executives that won elections, the present set of PDP executives are united and we are running the party according to the provisions of the constitution of our party. We say that those calling for the dissolution of the state party executives are ill-advised, misinformed, insensitive, forgetful and deliberately malicious. The state party leadership is fine and we are solidly behind our hardworking governor.”