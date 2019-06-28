Moshood Adebayo

The Lagos State government has described as untrue the rumours making the rounds that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration had reintroduced the monthly environmental sanitation and vehicular restriction in the state.

The administration of the immediate last governor Akinwunmi Ambode had in November 2016, cancelled the exercise saying that it was no longer appropriate to restrict the movement of people for three hours in a “megacity like Lagos.”

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Mr. Gboyega Akosile who was asked to comment on the rumoured reintroduction debunked the rumour saying there is nothing like that.

Akosile, who spoke on phone said: “There is no environmental sanitation tomorrow as being speculated. I appeal to Lagosians to disregard the rumour and go about their normal duties.”