Gyang Bere, Jos

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has said no ethnic nationality can be wiped out despite the insecurity that has led to several deaths in rural villages across the country.

Dogara disclosed this on Friday during the 2019 Nzem Berom cultural festival with the theme: “Celebrating the Berom prowess in science and technology” held at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium Jos, Plateau State.

“Violence has been disturbing this nation and I believe it is not above us, the Berom nation has had its own share of this unfortunate tragedy that has befallen our nation.

“I have said it severally that we can’t afford to lose the fight against violence that has bedeviled us as a nation, it has never happened, it won’t happen and it will never happen. Any nation that has lost the fight against violence will not be stabilized.

“Looking at the North East, there are communities that you can’t find anything, police stations are burnt and homes have been destroyed, for how long is it going to take us before we can get to the position we want?

“If we have decided that we must win this fight against violence, it will be because some of us have decided that we will work across board in order to be peace builders for our people to live in peace.

“I have discovered that most of us dwell on errors which has prolonged this violence, for instance there is an error that an ethnic group can be wiped out, I know that it is absolutely impossible to talk about wiping out an ethnic group, it will never happen except the God that created them say he is going to wipe them out, nobody will be able to achieve that.”

The Gbong Gwom Jos, Da. Jacob Gyang Buba said despite the approval by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police for the establishment of Mobile Police Barrack in Gashish village, Barkin-Ladi LGA of Plateau state where over 230 people were killed in June last year, nothing has been done up to date.