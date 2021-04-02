Sports journalists with no evidence of COVID-19 vaccination will be barred from covering the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF), a Local Organising Committee (LOC) official said on Thursday in Benin.

Musa Ebomhiana, Project Manager of the LOC’s Media and Communications Sub-Committee, said journalists hoping to cover the festival must show evidence of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) results for COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NSF is scheduled to hold in Benin from Friday to April 14.

“Any journalist who fails to produce the PCR will not be allowed to cover the National Sports Festival (NSF),” Ebomhiana said.

He however said the accreditation process for journalists who had submitted their details for the coverage of the festival was ongoing.

“The Main Organising Committee (MOC) is strictly in charge. Ours is to assist them and we’ve done that.

“The MOC will produce the accreditation cards and give to those who have registered. The advance party will bring them to Benin for onward distribution to Journalists.” the official said.

