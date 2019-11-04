Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Anambra State Government, yesterday, denied the existence of evil spirits in Government House, Awka.

The state was acting to media reports quoting Governor Willie Obiano, who spoke through the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, that there were evil spirits in the Government House, like anywhere in the society.

A statement by Governor Obiano’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. James Eze, urged the public to ignore the report as there was nothing like the invasion of the Government House by evil spirits.

Eze said it was mischievous attributing the statement to Governor Obiano, who was not present at the function.

Said Eze: “The first thing to note is that Governor Obiano was not anywhere near the venue of the ‘prayer rally’ where the report claimed the statement was made.

“The second, investigation has shown that the comment is a mischievous interpretation of a prayer point raised by Rev. Prosper Amah of Ogbaru of the Diocese of the Anglican Communion while praying against the challenges facing the nation and Anambra, with reference to recent petrol tanker fire outbreaks.

“Bishop Amah said the prayer during the Annual Prayer Rally of Anambra State (APRAS) held at Ekwueme Square, Awka, directly ascribing the spate of fire disasters to the manipulations of evil spirits and some evil people in the society.

“He observed no place was spared of evil as there were evil people everywhere, even in government.

“But at no time in his prayer did he make any reference to evil spirits inhabiting the Government House Awka.”

Eze said following the trend of Bishop Amah’s prayer, the SSG, Prof. Chukwulobelu, who represented the governor, enjoined the church to pray against those planning evil for Anambra State.

He said the SSG also assured the people that the government had rolled out policies that would help to forestall fire outbreaks in future and also strengthen the speed of emergency response agencies.

“The report claiming that Governor Obiano raised alarm about the presence of evil spirits in the government house is therefore false and sensational,” Eze said.