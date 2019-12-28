Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has declared that, with his signing of the state budget, there would be no excuse not to deliver good governance to the people of the state.

The Governor stated this on Friday as he signed the 2020 appropriation bill of N130,828,737,593 into law. He said that the budget would bring the desired change for which that the people of the state voted.

The Governor expressed optimism that the budget would be fully implemented to ensure that the people of the state enjoyed the dividend of democracy, even as he sought the support of the legislature to deliver on the mandate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Governor Yahaya, who noted that the 2020 budget was the first budget of his administration, said of the budget: “If in other instances we have an excuse, this time around, we have no excuse. The onus lies on us to live up to expectations and justify the confidence that the people reposed on us.”

While calling on the people and all stakeholders to support his administration towards the implementation of the budget, the Governor thanked the State House of Assembly for promptly acting on the budget.

The Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Ali Baba Manu, told reporters shortly after the Governor’s signing of the budget at the state Government House, that the budget was increased from N130.668 billion to N130.828 billion by the House, an increase of N160 million.

According to him, the increase was to accommodate the hazard allowance for the judiciary and the budget for the state owned College of Legal and Islamic Studies (CLIS) Nafada, which has about four months outstanding salaries for workers.

Daily Sun has learnt that salaries of workers in the College has not been paid since September.