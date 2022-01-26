The National Chairman for Anambra wards /local government congresses of All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr. Obinna Atuonwu has said that party has no faction in Anambra state.

He said that only party leadership in the state known by the national APC is led by chief Basil Ejidike.

The party wards/local congress kicks off on Wednesday in all the 326 wards and 21 local government area of the state.

The chairman disclosed this while speaking to some newsmen at a meeting he held with the party stakeholders in Awka Anambra state.

According to him, the party does not recognised any group/faction other than one led by Ejidike , noting that because of the recognition they were sent to conduct the Wards/ local government congress in the state.

”When people talk about faction, it is expected to have such claims of factions here and there at the time like this . We came here from the national and the national knew there is one APC in Anambra. At times, these kind of things happen but after Congress the party comes together and move on. It is all about interest.

The only known APC in Anambra is the one led by chief Basil Ejidike and that why we are here to conduct the party wards/local government congress. We are not here to do referee for opponents but to do what our party directed us and we stand by what the national told us to do ” he said.

Atuonwu while addressing the party stakeholders and members of Anambra APC wards/local government congress mobilisation and awareness committee, urged them to work hard to ensure credible congress in the state.

According to him, they were in the state to conduct credible election as directed by the national body.

“We want to do what the party will be proud at the of the day. We are here not to influence anybody to do otherwise rather the right thing for the party. Anambra state APC cannot afford to make a mistake in the wards /local government congress. You have to deliver creditably ” he stated.

He urged the stakeholders to mobilise members for the congress across the wards and local governments areas.

Also the chairman of Anambra state APC wards/local government mobilisation / awareness committee Hon. Ralph Okeke said that they are poised to conduct credible congress starting from Wednesday and ending on Saturday.

He said that the party adopted consensus system to be affirmed at wards/local government levels.

Okeke said that immediately they were constituted they swung into action and consulted various stakeholders before coming out with consensus primary system. He also stated that his committee was working assiduously to ensure that the congress would be a success.