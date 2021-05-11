From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State National Assembly caucus of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have declared that there is no faction in Bayelsa APC.

The NASS caucus made the declaration against the backdrop of claims by Mr Ebierein Fala Itubor and Mr Ogoibiri Orubebe that they have taken over the leadership of the party as acting and deputy chairman respectively.

The federal lawmakers comprising of Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo(Bayelsa East), Hon Preye Influence Oseke(Southern Ijaw Federal constituency) and Israel Sunny- Goli(Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency) in a press statement signed by them expressed concern over the purported use of Senator Heineken Lokpobiri campaign building as a factional secretariat.

The trio called on aggrieved members of the party to sheathe their swords and embrace peace in the interest of the party.

“It is against this backdrop that members of the National Assembly (Bayelsa State) APC Caucus do hereby state that there are no factions in the APC family in Bayelsa State, being that the Bayelsa State chapter of the APC has Hon. Jothan Amos as its Chairman, while the leader of the party remains His Excellency, Chief Timipre Sylva, the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, who is ably supported by thousands of Bayelsans across the length and breadth of the State who are comfortable with his all-inclusive disposition for good governance and accountability,” they said.

According to them while party members reserve the right to be aggrieved at any point in time, they should however follow laid down mechanisms provided by the party to seek redress.

They warned against allowing external forces to factionalise the party, urging party faithful to be more united in purpose so as to bring about the much-needed democratic dividends to the people.