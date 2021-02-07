Imo Government, yesterday, debunked media reports that a faction exists in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

It stated that the only executive recognised by the national leadership of the party is led by Marcelenius Nlemigbo while the leader remains Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, who made the clarification in Owerri, said anybody claiming to be the chairman of a faction of APC in the state is an impostor risking an arrest by security agencies.

“It is a well known fact that the APC national leadership recently dissolved state executive committees and, in their place, set up caretaker committees. The chairman of that caretaker committee in Imo is Nlemigbo,” he said.

The commissioner described as sheer mischief and affront on APC national leadership for anyone to claim otherwise.

“If the man they quoted in the media is talking of being a factional chairman of Action Alliance (AA) or that of a yet-to-be formed party, it will be understandable. But for him to lay any claim to a non-existent chairmanship of APC in Imo State is the height of self-delusion, irresponsibility and impersonation. This level of impersonation should attract the attention of security agencies,” he said.

Emelumba said since Uzodinmma came on board, he has united all genuine APC members into a formidable family.

According to him, every one that matters in Imo, including a minister from the state, Emeka Nwajiuba, are all in the same umbrella with the governor.

While acknowledging that they may be renegades who sabotaged the party in 2019 governorship election and who are bent on painting APC black from outside the party, he said such people should not be given undue media attention.

“At any rate, which genuine member of APC will oppose the registration and revalidation exercise approved by the national leadership and supported by President Muhammadu Buhari which is meant to strengthen the party?” he asked.

The commissioner advised the media professionals to be circumspect in their reportage so as not to confer legitimacy to fraudsters and impostors.

“As media professionals who are abreast with happenings in the various political parties and actually know the status of the leaders, we should refrain from playing into the hands of rabble rousers,” he said.

He recalled that the governor has already flagged off the registration and revalidation exercise both in the state and the South East, where national officers of the party such as former president of the Senate, ken Nnamani and National Assembly members, were present, adding that all APC members have been participating in the exercise ever since.

He also urged APC members in the state to ignore the antics of those planning to sabotage the registration exercise of of APC from AA before moving on to their new party.