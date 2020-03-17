Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Leaders and traders at Onitsha Drug Market Bridgehead (Ogbogwu), Anambra State have dismissed the presence of fake products and dealers in the market.

The traders stated this against the backdrop of allegations in some national dailies by a group known as Concerned Committee of Friends that some suspected fake drug dealers hijacked the caretaker leadership and are working against the scheduled election in the market.

Chairman of the market, Mr. Anthony Ezioba and Public Relations Officer, Mr. MaryChaplet Igboameze, at a press briefing called on Governor Willie Obiano and the police to investigate the allegation and compel those who made the allegations to produce the fake drug dealers in the market.

Ezioba said since 2007 when the market was shutdown by NAFDAC over allegations of trading in fake drugs, members had worked to ensure the end to fake drugs and unwholesome practices in the market. He said the leadership of the market has maintained sanity in the market.

He said between December 26 and December 29, 2019 the leadership of the market handed over nine trucks of expired drugs to NAFDAC voluntarily surrenders to the agency by the traders due to an agreement and understanding with the agency aimed at sustaining sanity in the market.

Ezioba warned politicians in the market to desist from using sensitive issues as fake drugs as their campaign strategy to create unnecessary tension in the market.