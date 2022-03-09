From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The Delta State Police Command, yesterday, said no fatality in the ‘minor accident’ involving the convoy of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari in Asaba, Delta State capital.

The convoy of Gambari who was accompanied by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; and his counterpart in Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, was reported to have been involved in an accident after one of police van in the convoy ram into a ditch during the inspection of ongoing works at the second Niger bridge.

According to reports, the police van which was reportedly on top speed to meet up the fast moving convoy, lost control and ram into a ditch, injuring four policemen.

Report says the four police officers who sustained various degree of injuries and were rushed to hospital in the state capital had died.