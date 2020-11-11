Super Eagles coach, Genort Rohr has stated that the team is yet to have a first-choice goalkeeper.

According to brila.net, Rohr, stated that the National team is yet to have a substantive first-choice goalkeeper despite the recent form of Sparta Rotterdam goalie, Maduka Okoye.

Rohr said the arrival of Lugano’s Sebastián Osigwe, Daniel Akpeyi will give more competition to the position and the best hand at the time will be in goal.

“We have followed the career of Osigwe right from his days in the U20 where he played for the Austria national youth team before moving to Switzerland, he’s been given the chance based on his good performances.

“Right now is the time for him to show us in training what he can offer then we will see if the opportunity will be given to him based on his performances”.

“We have no number one goalkeeper from the few last matches we have played, we have the return of Daniel Akpeyi and unfortunately Ezenwa is not playing in the league right now, we can’t pretend when things are not right and then, we will see the guys that will have quality times with the team will have the call up back to the national team,” he said.