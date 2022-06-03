The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has refuted claim of diversion of international flights to neighbouring Ghana and Benin Republic due to on-going repairs at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Runway in Ikeja, Lagos.

Mrs Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN said this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Hope-Ivbaze refuted publications trending on the social media platforms alleging that there were diversions of international flights to other countries. The FAAN spokesperson however said that there was a planned rehabilitation of Runways 18R/36L (international runway) slated from June 4 to June 5, between 0600hrs-1300hrs UTC daily.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

She explained that during the period, Runway 18L/36R (the domestic runway) would still be in use for all inbound and outbound flight operations as scheduled, while maintenance would be going on Runway 18R/36L. She said FAAN management also reiterated to travelling passengers and the general public that inbound and outbound flights at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport would be operating unhindered.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .