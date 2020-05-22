One of Nigeria’s thriving indigenous construction companies, Rodnab Constructions Limited, has repudiated social media reports alleging elements of fraud in the N16.2billion contract awarded to it for the building of the permanent headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

A statement signed by the Company Secretary and Legal Adviser, Adamu Musa, said,“all contracts awarded to Rodnab Constructions Limited in NDDC and other places were duly awarded, they were duly tendered for, won and approved by the NDDC Governing Board and further approved by the Federal Executive Council, having met all the necessary conditions.”

It dismissed the report allegedly “sourced from the office of the Auditor General as a complete cocktail of lies, innuendos and a figment of the imagination of the authors, adding that “neither the office of the Auditor-General of the Federation nor the NDDC has contacted us either in writing or in person over the N16.2billion NDDC contract with regards to any violation.

“Our attention has been drawn to a report in the social media alleging that the N16.2billion contract awarded to Rodnab Construction Limited, for the permanent headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, was done illegally, without authorization.

“The so-called report, allegedly sourced from the office of the Auditor General is a complete cocktail of lies, innuendos and a figment of the imagination of the authors.

“We are definitely not in the business to flout rules, cut corners or defraud the system. We take Government rules and financial regulations very seriously. It is therefore mischievous to insinuate that contracts duly approved by all approving organs of Government are illegal.

“And for the umpteenth time, Rodnab Constructions Limited has no personal relationship with the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio. Rodnab Construction Limited, a registered indigenous top-grade company in Nigeria whose involvements in NDDC contracts predates Senator Akpabio’s appointment as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, is effectively helping to fulfil the mandate of NDDC in infrastructure development of the Niger Delta region.