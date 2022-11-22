From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi state government has dismissed reports in some sections of the media alleging that financial accounts of the state government had been garnished through a court order.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, in a statement on Tuesday described the publications as false and misleading.

He therefore urged the public to discountenance the said publications as nothing but the shenanigans of unscrupulous elements who were scheming fruitlessly to extort money from the government.

Part of the statement reads “the attention of Ebonyi State Government has been drawn to a trending publication credited to one firm known as and called Andrew Bishopton Nig. Limited and its partners, Mauritz Walton Nig Ltd claiming that they got order of the Court to garnish the accounts of Ebonyi State Government.

“The general public is enjoined to discountenance the claims thereof as shenanigans of unscrupulous elements who are on a forum shopping over a clearly and notoriously baseless allegation of performing consultancy services for the Government of Ebonyi, and please discard their claims as vaulting ambitions of greedy people who are on fruitless enterprise and wild-goose chase looking undeservedly for funds meant for the development of Ebonyi State.

“The State Government had in different communications extracted confessions from the representatives of Andrew Bishopton Nig Limited to the effect that the said company and its partners acted in bad faith and had no contractual basis to make claims against the State Government and or the Local Government Councils in the State in respect of any transaction executed or services rendered whatsoever for or on behalf of the State Government and or Local Government Councils

“In the affidavit of facts deposed voluntarily by the representatives of Andrew Bishopton Nig Limited on the 2nd day August, 2022, they distanced themselves from Suit No FHC/CS/35/2022 between Andrew Bishopton Nig Limited & Anor and the Government of Ebonyi State & Ors and the judgment thereof delivered on 15/7/2022 and they further stated among others:

“! That the persons who instituted this Suit do not have the consent of Andrew Bishopton Nig Limited to institute the case.

ii. that the Directors of the company never passed any Resolution authorizing the commencement of the Suit.

iii. that the State Government and or Local Government Councils do not owe Andrew Bishopton Nig Limited any sum.

iv. and that the Suit was brought in bad faith as the State Government and or Local Government Councils are not indebted to Andrew Bishopton Nig Limited in any sum”