Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Anambra State chapter, has denied existence of ghost worker in the system even as it solicited the employment of more persons to fill existing vacancies.

Chairman of the union, Mr. Chikwelu Adigwe, who spoke during his inauguration in Awka, lamented the low number of workers in the employment of local governments saying the trend is stalling the system.

“We do not talk of ghost workers because we do not payroll ourselves; we have a Central Payroll System. Right now in local government areas, some senior members of staff serve as messengers and cleaners, performing jobs meant for junior officers.

“We have a listening governor; Chief Willie Obiano is workers’ friendly. His policies are geared toward transforming the conditions of workers. The new leadership will present to him some of the challenges we have in the local government system. It is possible he is not aware,” Adigwe said.

The NULGE chairman said the last employment in local governments was done in 2002.

He, however, urged workers to be responsive and productive, especially with the promise by Governor Obiano to increase salaries once Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state is increased.

Publicity Secretary of the Union, Mr. Nnamdi Nweke, said he would use his office to bridge existing gap between the central union and local governments.

He called on the government to employ more staff to assist in working to improve the IGR of the state.