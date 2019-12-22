Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Anambra State chapter has said there is no ghost workers in the system, insisting that it needs employment for more workers to fill existing vacancies.

The chairman of the union, Mr Chikwelu Adigwe, who disclosed this during his inauguration as the new president of the union at the NULGE Secretariat, Awka, lamented the low number of workers at the local governments, which he observed had been stalling progress in the system.

The NULGE chairman observed that the last employment in local government was in 2002 and that this had resulted in many vacancies in the system.

“We do not talk of ghost workers in LGs because we do not payroll ourselves as we have a Central Payroll System. Right now in LGs, some senior members of staff serve as messengers and cleaners, performing jobs meant for junior officers.

“We have a listening governor in Chief Willie Obiano. He is workers-friend. All his policies are geared toward transforming the conditions of workers in the state. The new leadership will present to him some of the challenges we have in the LG system. It is possible he is not aware,” he stated.

The chairman pledged to work harmoniously with the governor to table their challenges before him.

The new boss urged workers to be productive and responsive, especially now Gov. Obiano has promised to increase salary once the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) increases.

“So, it is our collective responsibility to do so and achieve positive results,’’ Adigwe added.

The publicity secretary of the union, Mr Nnamdi Nweke, in his remarks said he would use his office to bridge the existing gap between the central union and local governments.

He, however, called on government to dedicate more schedules to local government workers and employ more staff members in the system to assist in working to improve the IGR of the state.