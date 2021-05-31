By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has declared that there is no going back on agitations for a Yoruba nation-state.

Adams accused some politicians in South West region of suppressing Yoruba interest with their political ambition for 2023, he however, vowed that no matter the antic of those selfish politicians, it would not stop secessionists from agitation.

Adams disclosed this, while speaking to journalists on Monday at this year Odun Aje Festival, held at Orile Agege, Lagos.

He said the idea of using constitution review as bate for agitation for Yoruba nation would not work, because their clamour for self determination was born out Oodua’s sons and daughters interest

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) National Coordinator berated Federal Government on current situation of security across the country.

Besides, Adams also commended southern governors for standing firm against open gracing.

“We totally support their position on the ban of open gracing in the south. For example, most times, I feel sad at the spate of insecurity across the southwest. In southwest, kidnapping, banditry and killings have since been the bane of our region.

“We are in the 21st century and the open gracing practice is of old. It has created more challenges than it could solve and I wonder why the Federal Government is bent on going against the wishes of the people.

” In the last few years Nigeria has been in the news mostly for the wrong reasons. The spate of insecurity in the country is alarming and it is increasing by the day.

“I think we need to tackle the menace,using the traditional approach and global template.

“The federal government has failed to unravel the mystery behind the various security challenges in the country. And by going against the wishes of the citizens,FG has only created, disunity, anarchy, instability and lack of cohesion among the various tribes and ethnic groups in the country. Things have gone wrong and it is beyond everybody’s imagination,” he said .

On agitation for Yoruba nation, he said: “The Yoruba are tired of this failed federation and we have graduated from restructuring to seeking self determination.

“Those clamouring for restructuring have their eyes in 2023 elections and their agenda is at variance with the present demand. For us as a race, it is a new dawn and we are determined to go all the way to get what we want legitimately and without creating unnecessary tension.

“Yoruba can do better as a race that is destined for greatness. We can do better if we can unite as a race.

“As a Yoruba son or daughter,it does not matter whether you are a Muslim, Christian or traditionalist, it behooves on you to work with others for the progress of our race,” he added.