From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Yoruba activist Chief Sunday Adeyemo (commonly known as “Sunday Igboho”) has declared that there is no going back on the agitation for a Yoruba nation-state.

Igboho also threatened to ensure that the 2023 general elections do not hold in all the Yoruba-speaking states.

Addressing a crowd of people who attended a rally held in Akure to demand for the independence of the Yoruba nation, Igboho said Yoruba people have suffered in the last six years of the Buhari administration.

He said the only way for the Yoruba people to be safe is to secede and establish an independent country.

The activist berated the level of kidnappings, killings and maimings in the South West region in the last six years, and called on all Yoruba people to join the agitation for a Yoruba nation-state.

Igboho, who had earlier visited the Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladelusi, called on traditional rulers in Yorubaland to join forces with other prominent Yoruba leaders to free their people from oppression and victimization, which he said they are currently undergoing.

He said he would continue to organise for the independence of the Yoruba people until his dream of having a Yoruba nation-state is achieved.

The rally, which was attended by over 2,000 protesters, also featured masquerade and women chanting Yoruba solidarity songs.