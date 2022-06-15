From Uche Usim, Abuja

Minister of Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika, has assured Nigerians that there was no going back on aviation roadmap implementation as it holds great economic potential for the country.

He said the government was particularly committed to pursuing the actualization of the grey component of the document.

Sirika gave the assurance while declaring open the maiden edition of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) National Aviation Conference (FNAC) with the theme, “Advancing the Frontiers of Possibilities for Safe, Secure and Profitable Air Transport”.

The Minister described the Conference as an avenue to discuss, evaluate, analyse and synergize for the advancement of aviation in Nigeria.

According to him, the aviation sector roadmap was developed to address the immediate and remote causes of lack of desired growth and efficiency in the sector in Nigeria. The Minister pointed out that some of the key elements such as the National Carrier, Airport Concession, MRO/ALC have reached advanced stages of implementation.

While Congratulating FAAN for the initiative, Sirika pushed for the conference to be institutionalized as a platform where great ideas that will propel the Nigerian aviation sector into a global reckoning will be developed, even as he described aviation is a gold mine.

Earlier, the Managing Director of FAAN, Rabiu Yadudu explained that the conference aims to present a holistic platform for all stakeholders in the industry to discuss the state of the industry in Nigeria with emphasis on prospects and challenges of the Air Transport industry. He said that the event will also feature a Trade and Investment section where opportunities for investments at our various airports will be highlighted.

