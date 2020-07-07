Moshood Adebayo

The Federal Controller of Works, Federal Ministry of Works, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, has insisted that the proposed closure of the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge for six months for repairs beginning midnight of July 24. 2020 is irreversible.

The announcement of the planned repairs has generated mixed reactions from both motorists and commuters, who feared untold hardship they would experience when it begins.

Popoola, who spoke during a press conference today in Lagos, said the bridge was last rehabilitated in 2012 which is about eight years ago, saying there was urgent need to carry out the repairs to avert imminent collapse of the bridge.

According to him, the first three months would be used to carry out work on the part of the bridge coming from the Lagos Island to the Mainland.

On the other hands, he added that works on the other portion of the bridge coming from Oworonsoki to Lagos Island will begin three months later.

Popoola, also disclosed that the closure was necessary to carry out maintenance workers on the bridge in phases, added that the last time such exercise was conducted was in 2012.

“We don’t want the bridge to collapse. We want to replace all worn out components and joint. The maintenance of the Third Mainland Bridge is going to be carried out between Friday 24th July, 20202 and Sunday 24th January, 2021.

”Consequently, the bridge will be partially closed and there will be diversion of traffic from midnight to 1.00pm every morning for movement from Oworonsoki to Lagos Island only on the Lagos Island bound lane; while from 1.00pm to midnight, Lagos Island to Oworonsoki traffic only on the Lagos Island bound lane. This will be in place for three months for the,repairs of the Oworonsoki bound lane.

“Motorists are advised to also ply the alternative routes of Carter Bridge through Iddo to Oyingbo to join Adekunleramp inward Oworonsoki or from Ijora through Western Avenue to Ikorodu Road.”.

Lagos State Commissioner of Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who also spoke during the conference said that motorists should ensure that traveling on the road with personal vehicle is absolutely necessary before embarking on such mission,