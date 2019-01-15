Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dismissed reports speculating that it has made a U-turn on its decision to boycott the next month general elections.

IPOB said that its decision to shut down Biafraland on February 16 was sacrosanct, as the only date for a referendum would assuage the group’s stand.

In a statement by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB also said that its resolve to stop Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and his Ebonyi State counterpart, David Umahi did not affect its position on the boycott of the presidential election next month.

Noting that its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Saturday broadcast was being misinterpreted, the group said: “There is no ambiguity in the instructions our leader gave on Saturday. If anything, it was crystal clear from the broadcast that those responsible for the kidnapping and abduction of our people by the army and DSS in recent days must be held accountable for it. David Umahi and Okezie Ikpeazu must be made to feel the rage of the people and this will best be served by ensuring their defeat at the polls.”

The group further said: “We shall boycott the forthcoming presidential elections and every other with the notable exception of Abia and Ebonyi where the incumbents, Okezie Ikpeazu and Dave Umahi are using their positions to facilitate the kidnapping, arrest, torture and execution of our people.

“These recent misconceptions by some individuals who intend to have Umahi and Ikpeazu return to office will never deter us because they don’t exist in the real world. They only inhabit the realm of gossip. The decision by IPOB to shutdown Biafraland on the election day has gone far and cannot be changed or stopped unless our terms are met.

“People are at liberty to twist, fabricate and misunderstand IPOB but the people of Biafra understand clearly where we are going. We will continue to deploy all forms of civil disobedience, most notably boycott of every Nigerian election until they give us a date for Biafra referendum.

“Our aim towards achieving this goal and desire cannot be truncated by an orchestrated attempt to misinform the public by enemies of Biafra both within and without.”