From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The new Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) of the Central Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas has vowed not to back down on the fight against illegal oil theft, illegal bunkering and maritime crimes in the Niger Delta region.

Abbas who stated this at the Command headquarters in Yenagoa while taking over from his predecessor, Rear Admiral Obinwane Egbuchulam assured that he was going to build what his predecessor has built.

While noting that he has been part of the team as Chief of Staff, he said that means the work that has been done before would be built on.

“We have been fighting against illegal oil bunkering and oil theft all along and we are not going to stop that.

“I’m only going to build on where my predecessor has stopped in the fight. We will continue with more vigour.”

Egbuchulam in his remarks while thanking the officers for their diligence advised all the officers to uphold the good legacies kept on ground by their predecessors.

“I know that the incoming FOC knows the terrain and has the capability to lead by example. I enjoin you all to support and cooperate with him to take the Central Naval Command to greater heights.”