From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria (IPMAN) has insisted on pressing ahead with the fight against oil theft and oil tankers blockade of roads in the South-South/South-East region of the country.

The IPMAN President, Elder Chinedu Okonronko restated this commitment in a statement issued after the formal inauguration and presentation of letter to a renowned estate developer, Hon. Sunday Chukwemeka aka Sunny big man as the IPMAN coordinator in Anambra State,

According to him though President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) have commended IPMAN for its contribution to the drastic drop in the percentage of crude oil theft, IPMAN will not rest on its oars.

Okoronko also declared that IPMAN will no longer tolerate the indiscriminate use of Oil tankers to block roads along the states of the South- South/ South East.

He disclosed that the South-South/South-East chapters led by Anambra and Bayelsa chapters have done well in the battle against oil theft.

“You would recall that President Buhari and the NNPC agreed that we have assisted in reducing the cases of oil theft and vandalism to 35 per cent. We want to tell all our chapters that we are behind them and we will not relent,” he said.

Okoronko warned those involved in the illegal blockade of roads with petroleum tankers noting that henceforth they would be dealt with.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Bayelsa Chapter of IPMAN, Hon. Bello Bina, said though the task of confronting illegal activities of pipeline vandals and oil theft is tedious, the members of IPMAN have resolved to confront the oil thieves head-on.

Earlier, Chukwemeka, who was said to have been appointed based on his pedigree in the oil and gas sector, assured President Buhari, IPMAN national executives and the security agencies of his readiness to work and put a stop to illegal activities of vandals, oil thieves and oil tanker owners involved in menace of road blockade.

Chukwemeka called on major stakeholders including the Nigerian Police, Joint Military Task Force and IPMAN members assist IPMAN in actualising the mandate trusted upon it by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also warned that anyone caught engaging in unwholesome activities contrary to interest of the nation’s oil and gas sector would be arrested.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.