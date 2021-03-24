From Gabriel Dike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Wednesday vowed to go ahead with the proposed nationwide indefinite strike to press home the implantation of their demands.

ASUP Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) branch, Mr. Remi Ajiboye, said “there is no going back on the indefinite strike scheduled for Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

At the 99th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, ASUP branches voted to commence a nationwide indefinite strike until the Federal Government meet its demands.

Among the nine demands include the payment of arrears of minimum wage, reconstitution of Governing Council, high tax payment, renegotiation of the 2009 ASUP/PG agreement and

Ajiboye said ASUP members; especially 23 polytechnics in Zone C are ready for the industrial action.

According to him, ASUP has put machinery in place to ensure total compliance when the strike starts on April 6.

He explained that YABATECH was among branches that voted for the indefinite strike, saying members are aware of NEC directive.

‘’YABATECH is resolved to comply with NEC directive. The chapter is in support of our national leaders’ position on the strike. This chapter voted for strike when NE called for referendum.

‘’In Zone C, which is made up of 23 state and federal polytechnics, the chapters are ready for the indefinite strike. During the NEC meeting, the zone voted massively for the strike.

Ajiboye told our Correspondent that when the strike commences on April 6, members are expected to stay away from any academic activities, adding ‘’in our chapter, there will be total compliance of NEC decision.’’