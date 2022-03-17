The Lagos State government said the reopening of the Lekki tollgate cannot be avoided as the company in charge, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), owes both local and foreign lenders billions of naira.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso whose spoke on Arise TV’s The Morning Show, yesterday, said LCC owes local lenders about N11.6 billion and foreign lenders $31.1 million.

The Lekki tollgate, Asituated along the Lekki-Epe expressway, began operations in 2011 despite protests by Lekki residents.

The tollgate was shut down following last year’s deadly #EndSARS protests which saw men of the Nigerian Army open fire on unarmed protesters at the toll plaza.

The nearby Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, also operated by LCC, was similarly shut down after the incident.

The company, however, announced on Monday that it would resume activities link bridge on April 1.

Mr Omotoso said the reopening of the Lekki tollgate was due to the engagement and encouragement from the residents’ association of the area, transporters, and traditional rulers, adding that there won’t be “any resistance at all.”

“The first time that LCC went to the place, it was not just to open the place and begin to collect toll, it was just for the company to go there and see the kind of damage to its equipment and how such damage can be redressed. And not for them to go there and begin to toll,” he said.

