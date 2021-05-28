INDIGENOUS People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday said it will not back down on its May 31 sit-at-home directive to honour Biafra fallen heroes.

The group in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, cautioned the public against flouting the directive saying it was compulsory for Igbo to obey the command.

“We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by the prophet of our time, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to announce once again, that this year’s annual Biafra Remembrance Day and candlelight procession will take place on Sunday night 30th of May, while sit-at-home and total lockdown takes place on Monday, 31st May, 2021, and not May 30th as earlier announced.

“The adjustment is to enable churches to hold their normal services on Sunday, May 30 without any obstructions. But there will be no human or vehicular movement throughout Biafra land on Monday May 31.Every person in Biafra land is therefore, advised to observe a sit-at-home order on Monday, May 31, 2021. That day is a sacred day in Biafra land in honour of the over five million Biafrans massacred by the wicked Nigeria forces during the civil war.

“There will be a total lockdown all through Biafra land on that day as we remember all our fallen heroes and heroines, including agitators who have paid the supreme price in the course of our struggle for independence since 1967 till date.

“All markets, filling stations, motor parks, airports, seaports, banks, schools, etc. as well as social activities in Biafra land are to be shut down on that day. Everyone is to remain indoors in Biafra land from 6:00am to 6:00pm on that day. People are to stock their houses with food items before that day so they won’t have need to shop on that day. We strongly advise our people against flouting this order as anyone found outside ones house that day may be the target of our enemies who will after killing them, as usual blame it on IPOB and Eastern Security Network. Therefore, it is better we all remain inside so they will see no Biafran to abduct, kill or maim. Once again, anyone violating this sit-at-home order should blame oneself for whatever fate that befalls one a