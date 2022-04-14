From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, said he was not running for the party presidential ticket to negotiate for vice presidential slot.

Addressing party delegates and leaders at Transcorp Hotels in Calabar, he said he was in the Cross River State capital to meet party members face-to-face as an expression of his seriousness over his presidential ambition. He also explained that he has not collected senatorial candidate form as some aspirants have done secretly.

“I am running for the office of the President and I am not running for running sake. I will win the party ticket and win the Presidency of this country.

“I am not running to negotiate for vice president or for anything. I have not collected senate form or any form in case I fail. Some people have sent in their cronies to collect senate forms on their behalf in case there is a consensus.

“I came here for you to see me face to face. Some are sending people to talk for them. I have too much energy and I am ready to go to every nook and cranny of this country. Trust people with energy and I have it.

“I am not here for any consensus rubbish. I have told people not to deceive our party members with fake news about consensus. We all believe in concensus but it must come with equity, justice and fairness.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“If we start something on faulty foundation, it would not stand. When some of my colleagues led by the former Senate President came to me, I told them I would not fall into the consensus trap. If you want to run election, please run and if you are not ready please go home.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“I am here for Nigerians and their betterment. They want somebody who would come and bow down for them. But what the country needs now is somebody who is fearless and courageous.

“I have heard that they are conspiring against me, they would not succeed. I am the one to win election for PDP. I am the only one who can tell APC to go to hell because they have destroyed the country.”

In his response, the state party chairman, Ventius Ikem, said: “Wike is our own because he has made it possible for PDP to stand firm and remain vibrant. He has shown us brotherhood.”

Present at the event include former Governors Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke, governorship aspirants: Senators Gershom Bassey and Sandy Onor, Eta Mbora and Daniel Asuquo, party leaders and other critical stakeholders, youth groups and over 50 support groups