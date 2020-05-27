Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has reiterated its commitment to a thorough probe

of the Niger Development Commission (NDDC). Chairman, House Committee on NDDC, Olubunmi

Tunji-Ojo, who stated this, in Abuja, yesterday, said the parliament will not mortgage the

future of the people of Niger Delta.

He claimed that since the

House resolved to probe the

NDDC, there have been all

manner of threats and blackmail against the members of

his committee.

Regardless, he said the

parliament was determined

to go ahead with the investigation in the interest of the

country and the Niger Delta.

He dismissed allegations

by a member of the NDDC

Interim Management Committee (IMC) that contracts

were awarded to the members of committee.

Tunji-Ojo, who insisted

that he is not involved in

any contract in the NDDC

challenged the commission

to approach any of the antigraft agency with empirical

evidence to substantiate its

claims.

He said contrary to the position of the NDDC interim

management, the House was

not against the forensic audit

of the commission ordered

by President Muhammadu

Buhari.

He said forensic audit, notwithstanding, the National

Assembly owes the country

a duty to investigate various

allegations levelled against

the IMC.

Meanwhile, Chukwuma

Umeoji, has urged the Federal Government to re-open

the country’s border, as a

means of mitigating the economic effects of COVID-19.

Umeoji, who represents Aguata Federal Constituency of Anambra State,

in a statement, yesterday,

said the continued closure

of borders was inimical to

government efforts to grow

the local manufacturing

sector as companies that

collected grants from the

Federal Government have

markets for their products

across ECOWAS countries.

He said border closure has

rendered inter-state trade

among ECOWAS nations

impossible.

He said Nigeria has made

its point by the temporary

closure of her borders, saying the present economic

realities favour a re-opening

of the borders to stimulate

the economy and save “few

functional industries” in the

country from collapse.

“At a time of global economic recession, Nigeria

should rethink on the border closure to stimulate regional trade among ECOW- AS countries. As a major

economic power in the subregion and host of ECOWAS

secretariat, it does not show

leadership for Nigeria to be

seen to be working against

free trade among ECOWAS

countries,” Umeoji said