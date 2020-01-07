Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has said there is no going back on its decision to sack Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) from its offices in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State over poor services.

The IYC Central zone, led by its Chairman, Kennedy Olorogun, after series of pleas, meetings and ultimatum with the management of PHEDC had, on December 23, 2019, invaded PHEDC headquarters on Biogbolo Road and other offices across Yenagoa, chased out the workers and hoisted IYC flags vowing not to allow the office reopen unless there is a commitment to improve their services.

Olorogun, who insisted IYC would not back down on its demands for improved services, said Bayelsans were in support of the action of the Ijaw Youths.

“We are Bayelsa people and we are not tired. We are okay with the blackout because that is the situation we have been before. It is only when they want to collect bills or distribute their bills that they give us light. This is what PHEDC has been doing to the people in Bayelsa. We are not tired of occupying their offices. After now, we are thinking of mobilising for a serious protest,” he said.

PHEDC Corporate Communications Manager, John Onyi, who disclosed the debt owed it in Bayelsa stands at N16.6 billion, said the continued occupation of their offices has thrown Yenagoa into darkness, subjecting residents and corporate organisations to economic distress.

“The IYC members are still there. They have not removed their flag. We want them to vacate the place so we will continue our normal business,” he said.