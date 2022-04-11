From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe, has disclosed that the decision and efforts of the Anambra Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, to end the every Monday sit-at-home in the state stands and cannot be changed.

Obigwe, in a statement yesterday, in Awka, described Governor Soludo as ‘a fearless lion that cannot be cowed nor intimidated by criminals that earns a living from insecurity.’

He said the criminals terrorising Anambra State have a link with a Finland based man (name withheld) whom he said have been labouring very hard to use their acts of terrorism to intimidate Governor Soludo and also instil fear in the minds of Anambra people and residents.

“All they are doing is a waste of time because Governor Soludo is not someone that can be frightened, cowed or intimidated. His decisions to end the every Monday sit-at-home in Anambra stands and cannot be changed.

“What I like about Governor Soludo is his approach and strong will to turn impossibility to possibility.

“He did not mince words in saying he will discuss with the good, the bad and the ugly and to do everything humanly possible to actualise his dream of turning Anambra to a liveable and prosperous homeland.

“It’s important for Anambra people to know that Governor Soludo gave the criminals using the enforcement of the already cancelled Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home to terrorise people long rope for them to repent. IPOB cancelled the every Monday sit-at-home even before the emergence of Soludo as governor.

“When Governor Soludo assumed office, he realised that the every Monday sit-at-home was killing Anambra economy and also destroying the future of our children hence he decided to collaborate with the authentic leadership of IPOB to go after the criminals that are still enforcing the sit-at-home order,” he said.

Obigwe said investigation has proved beyond reasonable doubt that the Finland based man is the leader of the criminal gang terrorising Anambra and the whole Igbo land in the guise of enforcing the sit-at-home.

He said Soludo earlier begged the criminals to repent and also went as far as offering them amnesty and calling on them to drop their guns and embrace better ways of earning a living.