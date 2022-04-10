From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has disclosed that the decision and efforts of the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo to end the every Monday sit-at-home in Anambra remains stands and cannot be changed .

Obigwe in a statement released yesterday in Awka described Governor Soludo as ‘a fearless lion that cannot be cowed nor intimidated by criminals that earns a living from insecurity’

He disclosed that the criminals terrorising Anambra State have a link with a Finland based devil heartless man called Simon (surname withheld) whom he said have been are labouring very hard to use their acts of terrorism to intimidate Governor Soludo and also instill fear on the minds of Anambra people and residents.

‘All they are doing is a waste of time because Governor Soludo is not someone that can be frightened, cowed or intimidated. His decision to end the every Monday sit at home in Anambra stands and cannot be changed. What I like about Governor Soludo is his approach and strong will to turn impossibility to possibility. ‘

‘He did not mince words in saying that he will discuss with the good, the bad and the ugly and to do everything humanly possible to actualize his dream of turning Anambra to a liveable and prosperous homeland.’

‘ It’s important for ndi Anambra to know that Governor Soludo gave the criminals using the enforcement of the already cancelled IPOB sit at home to be terrorising ndi Anambra long rope for them to repent. IPOB cancelled the every Monday sit at home even before the emergence of Soludo as Governor. ‘

‘When Governor Soludo assumed office, he realised that the every Monday sit at home was killing Anambra economy and also destroying the future of our children hence the he decided to collaborate with the authentic leadership of IPOB to go after the criminals that are still enforcing the every Monday sit at home order;’ he said.

Obigwe said investigation has proved beyond every reasonable doubt that the Finland based Simon is the leader of the criminal gang terrorising Anambra and the whole Igbo land in the guise of enforcing every Monday sit at home.

He said Governor Soludo earlier begged the criminals to repent and also went as far as offering them amnesty and calling on them to drop their guns and embrace a better way of earning a living.

He said the so called Simon resorted to blackmailing Governor Soludo and the authentic leadership of IPOB but shame awaits him because the leadership of IPOB and Governor Soludo are not ready to back out of their decision to restore the economy of the Igbo being destroyed by criminals in the guise of enforcing nonexistent sit at home order.

‘The most annoying part is that this Simon is not based in Nigeria. He also dumped Nnamdi Kanu and said openly that his faction of IPOB will no longer take directives from him. For me, this Simo’s continuous reference to himself as a disciple of Nnamdi Kanu is a deceitful strategy to hoodwink and mislead the criminals doing his bidding.

‘Governor Soludo recently revealed that the criminals terrorising Anambra arrested by law enforcement agents are not from Anambra State and I believe that they must be from the Simon’s state of origin. Ndi Anambra, we must join hands with Governor Soludo to resist this criminals that want to hold our State economy to ransom.’

‘On 4th April 2022 being last week Monday, the every Monday sit at home was put to an end with prayers in all the Church’s in Anambra. This coming Monday (tomorrow)is a day all activities are expected to commence with full force in Anambra State and we need to adhere to Governor Soludo directive by going to work , school and Markets on that day.’

‘Even the bible advised we humans to resist the devil and he will flee from us. Governor Soludo is determined to resist the devil in Anambra State and we must join hands with him to do that. Anambra is our only State and we must restore the lost glory of our State by resuscitating our dying State economy. Let’s support Governor Soludo transformation agenda for the transformation of our State and for our own good. Say no to every Monday sit at home.’ He said.