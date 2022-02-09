

By Gabriel Dike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) branch yesterday urged the Federal Government to implement as a matter of urgency the components of the December 2020 Memorandum of Action (MOA), warning that failure to do so is a direct call for the resumption of the suspended strike in the nation’s universities.

The decision was taken at ASUU-FUOYE branch congress and was in reaction to the lingering failure of the Federal Government to honour the agreements reached with the union.

Principal officers present at the congress include; Prof. Olu Olu Olufayo, Zonal Coordinator, ASUU, Akure Zone; Prof. Yinka Awopetu, chairperson, ASUU-FUTA;

Dr. Kayode Arogundade, chairperson, ASUU-EKSU and other leaders in ASUU, Akure Zone.

The statement, which was signed by the Financial Secretary, ASUU-FUOYE, Dr. Abayomi Fagbuagun, on behalf of the chairperson, Dr. Gabriel Omonijo, said the only thing that could compel the government to honour its agreements with the union is a strike.

“The government has not been sincere regarding the performance of Integrate Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) as a payment platform in that some lecturers of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti are owed salary and promotion arrears by the government.

According to him, the congress frowned at government insincerity in the implementation of the December 2020 MOA, most especially, the renegotiation of academic staff salaries and emoluments.

Said he: “The current salary of academic staff is nothing to write home about when compared with what their counterparts all over the world are earning at the end of every month. The branch maintained that the only thing that could stop the resumption of strike is for the government to honour, most especially, the renegotiation component of the agreement as well as the issue of UTAS (University Transparency and Accountability Solution).

“The branch has resolved that since the renegotiation has been completed, the only thing that could avert the impending strike is for the government to expedite action on the immediate implementation of the agreements reached with the union.

“ASUU-FUOYE hereby calls on all well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the Federal Government to honour the agreements reached with ASUU in order to prevent the imminent collapse of the educational system which is as a result of incessant strike action engendered by government’s laxity in honouring agreements.

“We are ever ready to speak the language the government understands in order to get the government to adhere to the agreements signed with the Union. The government is hereby admonished to act fast before it is too late.”

