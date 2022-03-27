By Gabriel Dike

The non-academic staff unions in the university system would today embark on strike to protest the non-implementation of their demands by the Federal Government.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) approved the industrial action, which commenced on midnight Sunday, March 28th, 2022.

Ahead of the two weeks warning strike, branch chairmen in public universities have mobilised members.

The chairman of NASU University of Lagos branch, Mr. Kehinde Ajibade, said all essential services on campus such as water supply, electricity and security would be disrupted.

Ajibade further disclosed that drivers attached to senior management of university would also withdraw their services.

He said NASU congress would hold tomorrow from there members would be asked to go home while the university management would be notified through a letter.

Branch chairman of SSANU UNILAG, Mr. Showunmi Olusola said members are fully prepare for the industrial action, stating “we have sensitised our members since Thursday on what is expected during the strike.’’

Olusola said it is the Federal Government that has pushed the non-teaching staff to go on strike, adding, “we sympathise with our students. Strike is the only language the Federal Government understands.’’

Said he: “Initially, we allow for skeletal services but tomorrow, it is total shut down. The National Executive Council has withdrawn any area of concession that we use to grant before.

“We have been at these issues since 2009. Cost of living has increased since 2009. Our members are dyeing on a regular basis. We can sustain this further. Our members have been pushed to the wall.”

Among the demands are the inconsistence in the IPPIS payment, non-payment of earned allowances, delay in renegotiation of FG/NASU and SSANU agreement, non-payment of arrears of national minimum wage, usurpation of headship of non-teaching units in clear violation of Conditions of Service and Establishment procedures, neglect and poor funding of state universities and non-payment of retirement benefit of outgoing members.