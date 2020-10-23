Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe has said the State is committed to actualising the empowerment of women and youths, and as such there was no going back on the programme.

Dr. Balarabe stated this during the Inception Meeting of the Technical Assistance for the Preparation & Review of Business Investment Plan (BIP) for Women and Youth Empowerment Programme (WYEP) Beneficiaries held in kaduna at the weekend.

The Deputy Governor disclosed that the World Bank Agro-Processing Productivity Enhancement And Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APPEAL) is one of the good steps to actualise Kaduna State’s desire to empower women.

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Kaduna State Government House, James Kanyip, the deputy governor said that the project will not only be beneficial to the state, but Nigeria in general.

Dr. Balarabe who is the Chairperson State Steering Committee of the project added that the country is now diversifying from oil to agriculture, “so the Agro-Processing Productivity Enhancement And Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APPEAL) is a good project”.

Earlier, Women and Youth Livelihood Specialist, Ibrahim Yakubu disclosed that Women and Youth Empowerment Programme (WYEP) has trained some of the beneficiaries, while others are yet to be trained due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.