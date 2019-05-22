Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo and Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, has said that no governor can single handedly and successfully tackle insecurity in the country.

The governor’s position came a few days after he banned the use of polythene and plastic bags in the state so as to boost clean environment.

Ishaku made the disclosure shortly after he flagged off the distribution of fertilisers, seedlings, and agrochemicals to farmers, for this year farming season, in Jalingo, yesterday.

The governor reiterated the need for the establishment of state police, to curb the growing challenge of insecurity.

He also called on the residents to keep praying to God for peace to reign in the state, adding that he cannot do anything about the security challenges bedeviling the state.

“If any governor tells you that he will do anything about insecurity, such a governor is not telling the truth.

“As governors, we don’t have control over the police or army and there is virtually nothing we can do over security. “We have been calling for the establishment of state police, but, nobody seems to consider our position.

“The Nigerian Constitution did not place the security architecture of the country in the hands of governors. I am praying for peace and I have also asked the people of the state to pray for peace in the state.”

Earlier, Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural resources, Dr. David Kassa, restated the ministry’s committment to providing inputs to farmers and also guide them appropriately on the best application for greater out put.

Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Taraba Chapter, Alhaji Bala Aji, commended Ishaku for the timely commencement of sales of farms implement to farmers.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Northern Governor’s Forum (NGF) and Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has said that the Northern governors will close ranks to halt kidnapping, banditry and other forms of criminality in the north.

Lalong disclosed this yesterday when he visited the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Muhammadu, in Abuja. The governor, in a statement in Jos, through his Commissioner for Information and Communication, Yakubu Dati, said security of lives and property in the north and Nigeria would be the priority of his leadership. “I am determined to deploy my wealth of experience together with my colleagues in the North to lead the crusade against insecurity in the region. I must commend security agencies for the relative peace we have in Plateau and other parts of the North,” he said.