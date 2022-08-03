From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The immediate past chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council,AMAC,Adamu Candido has said that no administration has supported the military like the present government of president Muhammadu Buhari.

Candido while speaking at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, on Wednesday, said that the present administration has done it best in tackling insecurity just that there are some certain actions that needed to be put in place.

He explained that insecurity is a global issue and every nation has its peculiar challenge, adding that the ruling class needed to sit up to be able to address the issues on ground.

He further added that Nigerians should stop the blame game but the ruling party should be given another chance to rewrite the wrongs in the country.

“It is time that we are should try to try to restore freedom for all citizens in respective of party or religion. All hands is supposed to be on deck to be able to secure our lives and property. Insecurity is a global issue, every nation with its own. The leadership this country need to sit up to be able to tackle the present situation.

“I won’t say the Federal Government is not doing it’s best but they overwhelmed by crises .This is now time for blaming. I don’t believe in complaining or lamenting but we need to rewrite our wrongs.

Nigeria should just give us,the present administration a little time and rewrite the current ills happening in the country.”

Speaking on the move to impeach the president,he said those calling for the impeachment of the president lack conscience, adding that they all need to apologize to the country and resign because they are all part of the administration.

Candido, therefore called on Nigerians to speak out through the use of the voters card at the forth coming general elections if they are not comfortable with the present government.