From Seye Ojo

Leader, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Prof Banji Akintoye, has said no governorship poll will hold in Yorubaland in 2022.

He made the disclosure in his New Year message, which was made available to journalists on Friday evening by his Communications Secretary, Maxwell Adeleye.

But governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States have been fixed for this year by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, “Among most Yoruba self determination advocates worldwide, the determination exists and is growing that there shall be no State Governorship and House of Assembly election in our homeland in 2022. The next election that we Yoruba people will engage in will be the first election in our own new country.

“The second issue is that the Yoruba self-determination struggle will employ the powers of the law more emphatically to resist the abuses of human rights in our Yoruba homeland. Instances have increased dramatically of Human Rights abuses committed against our people. The most serious of such abuses occurred against Chief Sunday Adeyemo and the residents of his home in Ibadan. Others occurred against our people who are carrying out a peaceful rally in Lagos.

“In Ekiti State, one Yoruba citizen was arrested for no clear reason at the time of the attack on Sunday Adeyemo’s house and he was locked in custody for months. In fact, he could have died in detention. From the beginning of 2022, we are going to take serious actions against all cases of Human Right abuse against our people. The Yoruba nation must prepare itself now for such Human Rights initiatives.”

On the Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, Akintoye stated: “From all over the world, Yoruba people are responding to this call for prayers and fasting. And from among the millions who are praying and fasting, countless messages of blessing are coming forth for the whole Yoruba nation. First, our dear son, Sunday Adeyemo, will soon be blessed with liberation from detention.

“Second, the Yoruba people will soon be blessed with their Yoruba Nation State, the greatest desire of their hearts. Thirdly, their new Yoruba country will quickly blossom into a marvellous country of peace, love and exceptional prosperity.

“I wish all Yoruba people everywhere a peaceful, happy, creative, and productive 2022. May God make 2022 the year of great destiny for the Yoruba nation. In spite of all our challenges, let us enjoy the new year goodies with our families and loved ones.”