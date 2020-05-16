The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it is yet to release a post COVID-19 travel guidelines for air travellers.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, said this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday.

She said: “Our attention has been drawn to a statement released by a certain Tayo Olu to the effect that the federal government, through FAAN has released a post-COVID-19 travel guideline for air travellers.

“We want to state emphatically that although FAAN is carefully and seriously working on a guideline, the release did not emanate from us as it is still a work in progress.”

Yakubu said, consequently, the authority would like to advise air travellers and the general public to disregard the speculation.

She said at the appropriate time, FAAN would release the post COVID-19 travel guidelines via its official communication medium.

Yakubu also said FAAN was committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort of passengers in the industry. (NAN)