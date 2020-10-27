The Nigerian Army, yesterday said the allegation that it massacred protesters at the Lekki Tollgate Plaza is untrue, unfounded and aimed at causing anarchy in the country.

In a statement signed by Major Osoba Olaniyi, Acting Deputy Director, 81 Division, Army Public Relations, he said at no time did the Nigerian Army opened fire on any civilian.

“From the onset of the EndSARS protest, there was no time personnel of the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lagos were involved. However, the decision to call in the Military was taken by the Lagos State Government, after a 24-hour curfew was imposed. This was as a result of the violence which led to several police stations being burnt, policemen killed, suspects in police custody released and weapons carted away. It was at this point that the Lagos State government requested for the military to intervene in order to restore normalcy,” he said.

He said the military’s intervention followed all laid down procedures for internal security operations and all the soldiers involved acted within the confines of the Rules of Engagement.

He reiterated that the Army, in the discharge of its constitutional responsibility did not shoot at any civilian as there are glaring and convincing evidence to attest to the fact. “The allegation is the handiwork of mischief makers who will stop at nothing to tarnish the image of the Nigerian Army,” he said.