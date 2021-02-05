Pretty Nollywood actress, Stella Idika says she has learnt bitter lessons due to her trusting people easily. The voluptuous actress revealed this while sharing with Inside Nollywood the bad habits she hopes to drop this year.

She began: “The only bad habit that comes to mind immediately and that is if it counts as a habit is trusting people too easily without adequate scrutiny. It has cost me a whole lot,” she lamented.

The Ribbon movie producer also hinted at her relationship goals as she says she hopes to make her man proud with all she has got. She continued: “My goal has always been and will always be to become that partner that loves unconditionally while being a good woman. I know I am romantic, oh yes! I know I am. However, I can’t date a man who lacks transparency, a man who is arrogant and proud and lacks empathy.”

Stella Idika also sees nothing wrong in men running DNA tests for their babies immediately after they are born. According to her, this would curtail the rate of paternity fraud which is tearing marriages apart. She added: “DNA test should be sought only when it is called for. There has to be a factor that should give rise to such a decision. If it is the last resort, why not? For me, I will not feel bad if my future husband wants it as long as there are no skeletons in my cupboard. If he asks respectfully of course, he can go ahead and run the tests on the kids.”