Police in Enugu State have denied news of a recent invasion and the killing of 20 persons in a community in the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ebere Amaraizu, urged members of the public to disregard the online publication, describing the news as ‘false, misleading and malicious.’

He said: “the Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police wishes to inform members of the public that its attention has been drawn to a mischievous and malicious publication trending in the social media, with a caption ‘Herdsmen invade Enugu community, kill 20 persons’ and dated May 20, 2019, and further wishes to inform members of the public that the said online publication is false, misleading and malicious and should be disregarded as no incident of such took place in Enugu State as it was observed to be an old story which occurred a long time ago in Nimbo, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, when Mr. Nwodibo Ekechukwu, referred in the said mischievous publication, was Commissioner of Police, Enugu State.

“The choice of the writer refreshing same with current date and posting it as a new story, is an attempt to mislead the public and also fan the embers of acrimony amongst the good people of the state.

“Members of the public are therefore enjoined to go about their lawful normal business and never to entertain fear or panic as a result of the said mischievous on-line publications while the command has opened up the process of identifying the source of the malicious publications.”