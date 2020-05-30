Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has assured the people that there are neither herdsmen nor Almajirai waiting in the forest in the state to attack them.

The governor gave the assurance while briefing newsmen at government house yesterday after a routine inspection of road construction works, just as he expressed satisfaction with the quality of work at the various sites he visited

Uzodimma said the government was on top of the security situation in the state and emphasized that it was the opposition that was behind the rumours that herdsmen and Almajirai were hiding in the forest waiting for an auspicious time to attack Imo people

“There is no truth in the story that herdsmen and Almajirai are lurking in the forest waiting for a time to attack Imo people. It is a wicked rumour mastermind by the opposition. Imo people should go about their normal business as there is no cause for alarm. The government is on top of the security situation in the state”, the governor declared

On the road projects in the state, the governor said he was satisfied with the quality of work so far, adding that they were in accord with designs and specifications.