By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

LAGOS State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, declared that whatever be the recommendations of the Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Related Abuses and Other Matters, and the October 20, 2020, Lekki Tollgate shootings would be made public and implemented.

The governor said his administration did not know what would be the outcome of the panel’s report, but gave assurance that the state government has no hidden agenda on it.

Sanwo-Olu made the disclosure while speaking as a guest speaker at the 10th National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development, in Ikeja, Lagos.

He disclosed that all protesters arrested at the Lekki tollgate during the one year commemoration of #EndSARS on October 20, had been released, except those caught with weapons.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

The governor lauded the efforts of the police at the protest ground, calling on residents to continue to work with the operatives to ensure security in the state.

He said: “Exactly a year ago, today, being October, 21 2021, was when Lagos had massive destruction of infrastructure, iconic buildings, our transport sector, police stations and almost every part. I feel that there is no better time than today, being one year of that event, to say how difficult it has been for us as a state; to say how moving is being for us as a government and the commitment it has given us.

“As tough as those times were and as tough as they are still today, as a government, certainly we will not shy away from our responsibilities. We will take it up; we will see it as a challenge and will face it with everything that we have.

“It is important for me to mention that we set up a judicial panel after all of that, and I am sure the gentlemen of the press are aware that the panel ended its sittings about three days ago, and they have asked for time for them to put their reports together behind a closed door. We do not know what would be the outcome of that reports.

“We want to say publicly that upon the handover of the report, we will be making it public. We do not want to cover anything. That is not who we are. That is not what our government stands for. That is not what we believe governance is about. We will make full disclosure of whatever recommendations and identifications that the panel will come up with. And I want to assure all our citizens that we are not going to leave anything to chance.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .