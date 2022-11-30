The brand new Eastern Ngwa Divisional Police Headquarters Building Umuobiakwa, Obingwa Local Government Area (LGA) built by the Abia State Government has been commissioned by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

Speaking at the Ceremony, the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, made it clear that his administration places the highest premium on security of lives and property since it is the bedrock of sustainable development. He also stated that criminals will no longer find any hiding place in the state. He appreciated the service commanders of the various security services in the state for their cooperation and hard work.

Governor Ikpeazu also commended officers and men of the Nigerian police for their selfless service and charged the Inspector General of Police to continue to encourage them for optimal performance.

The governor, while recalling that his administration completed and handed over the brand new Zone 9 Police Headquarters Umuahia to the police, assured that it would continue to provide logistics to security agencies, to enable them discharge their duties effectively.

The governor disclosed that the cordial working relationship between government and security agencies has yielded positive results. He attributed the prevailing peace in the state to the robust working relationship with all security agencies in the state.

Speaking while commissioning the police headquarters, the IGP, who described the station as being up to international standard, noted that it was furnished with 24 hours power which would aid the job of the police.

IGP Usman noted that Governor Ikpeazu has, through the facility, brought motivation and encouragement to the police and promised that his men will justify the gesture with improved performance.

The Inspector General of Police used the forum to thank Governor Ikpeazu for bequeathing to the Zone 9 Police Headquarters Umuahia, a permanent and modern office accommodation that is of international standard, and for launching an ICT-driven security architecture in line with international best practices.

He said that the governor has, through the gesture, entered the “Guinness Record Book” as “police most friendly governor”, charging his men to protect and defend the facility as their own.

In their goodwill messages, the Chairman, Obingwa LGA, Mrs Uloma Nwogu, the Chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Joseph Nwabeke and Chief Ike Onyenweaku congratulated the governor on his developmental projects across the state, including the security of lives and property of the citizenry and expressed optimism that he will do more in the Senate come 2023.